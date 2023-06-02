If you’re looking to purchase a volleyball, consider its durability, bounce quality and air stability.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate boys volleyball teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Boys Volleyball Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 3A and 2A.

Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.

Class 3A

First Round (Tuesday, June 6)

Emmaus at Delaware Valley – 6pm

William Tennent at Cumberland Valley – 4pm

Northeast at Upper Dublin HS – 5pm

Cedar Crest at Parkland HS – Monday, June 5 at 6pm

North Allegheny at Central York – 6pm

Pennridge at LaSalle College – 11am

Canon McMillan at McDowell – 6pm

Warwick at Shaler – 5pm

Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)

Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)

Championship (Saturday, June 17)

Class 2A

First Round (Tuesday, June 6)

Masterman at Lower Dauphin – 6pm

Academy of Palumbo at Blue Ridge – 5pm

Exeter Township at Lansdale Catholic – 5:30pm

Holy Redeemer at Dock Mennonite – 7pm

Manheim Central at Obama – 4pm

Ambridge at Mercyhurst Prep – 6pm

Cochranton at North Catholic – 6pm

Mars at West Shamokin – 7pm

Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)

Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)

Championship (Saturday, June 17)

This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Boys Volleyball Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.