HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate boys volleyball teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Boys Volleyball Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 3A and 2A.
Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.
Class 3A
First Round (Tuesday, June 6)
Emmaus at Delaware Valley – 6pm
William Tennent at Cumberland Valley – 4pm
Northeast at Upper Dublin HS – 5pm
Cedar Crest at Parkland HS – Monday, June 5 at 6pm
North Allegheny at Central York – 6pm
Pennridge at LaSalle College – 11am
Canon McMillan at McDowell – 6pm
Warwick at Shaler – 5pm
Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)
Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)
Championship (Saturday, June 17)
Class 2A
First Round (Tuesday, June 6)
Masterman at Lower Dauphin – 6pm
Academy of Palumbo at Blue Ridge – 5pm
Exeter Township at Lansdale Catholic – 5:30pm
Holy Redeemer at Dock Mennonite – 7pm
Manheim Central at Obama – 4pm
Ambridge at Mercyhurst Prep – 6pm
Cochranton at North Catholic – 6pm
Mars at West Shamokin – 7pm
Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)
Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)
Championship (Saturday, June 17)
This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Boys Volleyball Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.