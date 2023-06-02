HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate girls lacrosse teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Girls Lacrosse Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 3A and 2A.

Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.

Class 3A

First Round (Tuesday, June 6)

Downingtown East at Owen J Roberts – on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm

Great Valley at Easton – 12pm

Radnor vs. Central – at Germantown Supersite (Philadelphia) – 3:30pm

Conestoga at Wilson – on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm

Mt. Lebanon at Manheim Township – on Wednesday, June 7 at 5pm

Southwestern at Springfield – 5pm

Hempfield at Penncrest – 4pm

McDowell at Pine-Richland – 6pm

Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)

Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)

Championship (Saturday, June 17)

Class 2A

First Round (Tuesday, June 6)

York Catholic at Mount St. Joseph – 4:30pm

Hershey vs. TBD

Upper Moreland vs. Archbishop Carroll – at Gwynedd Mercy Academy – 12pm

Gwynedd Mercy at Crestwood – 5:30pm

Blackhawk vs. Conneaut – at Hagerty Family Events Center (Erie) – 4pm

Quaker Valley at Twin Valley – 4pm

Bishop Shanahan vs. Southern Lehigh – at Northwestern Lehigh HS – 5pm

Lower Dauphin at Mars – 4:30pm

Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)

Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)

Championship (Saturday, June 17)

This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Girls Lacrosse Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.