HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate girls lacrosse teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Girls Lacrosse Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 3A and 2A.
Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.
Class 3A
First Round (Tuesday, June 6)
Downingtown East at Owen J Roberts – on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm
Great Valley at Easton – 12pm
Radnor vs. Central – at Germantown Supersite (Philadelphia) – 3:30pm
Conestoga at Wilson – on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm
Mt. Lebanon at Manheim Township – on Wednesday, June 7 at 5pm
Southwestern at Springfield – 5pm
Hempfield at Penncrest – 4pm
McDowell at Pine-Richland – 6pm
Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)
Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)
Championship (Saturday, June 17)
Class 2A
First Round (Tuesday, June 6)
York Catholic at Mount St. Joseph – 4:30pm
Hershey vs. TBD
Upper Moreland vs. Archbishop Carroll – at Gwynedd Mercy Academy – 12pm
Gwynedd Mercy at Crestwood – 5:30pm
Blackhawk vs. Conneaut – at Hagerty Family Events Center (Erie) – 4pm
Quaker Valley at Twin Valley – 4pm
Bishop Shanahan vs. Southern Lehigh – at Northwestern Lehigh HS – 5pm
Lower Dauphin at Mars – 4:30pm
Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)
Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)
Championship (Saturday, June 17)
This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Girls Lacrosse Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.