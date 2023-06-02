HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate softball teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Softball Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 1A-6A.

Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.

Class 6A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Gov. Mifflin at North Penn – 2pm

Plymouth-Whitemarsh at Hazleton – 5pm

Chambersburg vs. Central – at Cardinal O’Hara – 4pm

Pennridge at Nazareth – 4pm

Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley – 4pm

Easton Area at Haverford – 4pm

Downingtown East at Central Dauphin – 4pm

Mifflin County at Hempfield – 11am

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Thursday, June 15)

Class 5A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Greencastle-Antrim at Oxford HS – 4pm

Franklin Towne Charter vs. Abington Heights – at Marywood University – 4:30pm

Upper Dublin at Cardinal O’Hara – 1pm

Hatboro-Horsham at Northern York – 4:15pm

W.C. Rustin vs. Pocono Mt. East – at Patriot’s Park (Allentown) – 12pm

Armstrong at Mechanicsburg – 4pm

Shaler Area at Central Mountain HS – 3pm

Solanco vs. Trinity – at North Allegheny HS – 4pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Friday, June 16)

Class 4A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Swenson at Blue Mountain – 6pm

East Pennsboro vs. Jersey Shore – at Elm Park (Williamsport) – 4:30pm

Villa Maria Academy at Archbishop Ryan – 4pm

Northwestern Lehigh at Valley View – 4pm

Archbishop Wood at Lampeter-Strasburg – 5pm

Montour at Bellefonte – 4:30pm

Elizabeth Forward vs. Cathedral Prep – at Penn State Behrend – 2pm

Trinity vs. Belle Vernon – at Hempfield HS – 2pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Thursday, June 15)

Class 3A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Susquenita vs. North Penn-Liberty – at Smythe Park – 4:30pm

Conwell-Egan at Palisades – 1pm

Warrior Run at Mid Valley – 5pm

Forest Hills at Upper Dauphin – 4:30pm

Fort LeBoeuf vs. Avonworth – at North Allegheny HS – 2pm

Burrell at Juniata – 4pm

Southmoreland at Chestnut Ridge – 4:30pm

Waynesburg vs. Jamestown – at Allegheny College – 3pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Friday, June 16)

Class 2A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Newport vs. South Williamsport – at Elm Park (Williamsport) – 4:30pm

Mast 2 at Bristol – 4pm

Minersville Area vs. Elk Lake – at Tunkhannock HS – 1pm

Muncy at Bald Eagle Area – 4:30pm

Penns Valley at Neshannock – 4:30pm

Moniteau vs. Sharpsville – at Allegheny College – 1pm

Laurel at Everett – 4:30pm

Greensburg CC at Cranberry – 4pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Thursday, June 15)

Class 1A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Tri Valley vs. Dock Mennonite – at North Penn HS – 4pm

Bucktail vs. Old Forge – at University of Scranton – 5pm

Glendale at Meyersdale Area – 4:30pm

Carmichaels vs. DuBois Central Catholic – at Heindl Field (DuBois) – 4pm

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Union – at Neshannock HS – 2pm

Elk County Catholic at West Branch – 4pm

Chartiers-Houston vs. Cambridge Springs – at Penn State Behrend – 4pm

Frazier vs. Claysburg-Kimmel – at Central Cambria HS – 4pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Friday, June 16)

This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Softball Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.