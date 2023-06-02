HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate softball teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Softball Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 1A-6A.
Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.
Class 6A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Gov. Mifflin at North Penn – 2pm
Plymouth-Whitemarsh at Hazleton – 5pm
Chambersburg vs. Central – at Cardinal O’Hara – 4pm
Pennridge at Nazareth – 4pm
Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley – 4pm
Easton Area at Haverford – 4pm
Downingtown East at Central Dauphin – 4pm
Mifflin County at Hempfield – 11am
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Thursday, June 15)
Class 5A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Greencastle-Antrim at Oxford HS – 4pm
Franklin Towne Charter vs. Abington Heights – at Marywood University – 4:30pm
Upper Dublin at Cardinal O’Hara – 1pm
Hatboro-Horsham at Northern York – 4:15pm
W.C. Rustin vs. Pocono Mt. East – at Patriot’s Park (Allentown) – 12pm
Armstrong at Mechanicsburg – 4pm
Shaler Area at Central Mountain HS – 3pm
Solanco vs. Trinity – at North Allegheny HS – 4pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Friday, June 16)
Class 4A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Swenson at Blue Mountain – 6pm
East Pennsboro vs. Jersey Shore – at Elm Park (Williamsport) – 4:30pm
Villa Maria Academy at Archbishop Ryan – 4pm
Northwestern Lehigh at Valley View – 4pm
Archbishop Wood at Lampeter-Strasburg – 5pm
Montour at Bellefonte – 4:30pm
Elizabeth Forward vs. Cathedral Prep – at Penn State Behrend – 2pm
Trinity vs. Belle Vernon – at Hempfield HS – 2pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Thursday, June 15)
Class 3A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Susquenita vs. North Penn-Liberty – at Smythe Park – 4:30pm
Conwell-Egan at Palisades – 1pm
Warrior Run at Mid Valley – 5pm
Forest Hills at Upper Dauphin – 4:30pm
Fort LeBoeuf vs. Avonworth – at North Allegheny HS – 2pm
Burrell at Juniata – 4pm
Southmoreland at Chestnut Ridge – 4:30pm
Waynesburg vs. Jamestown – at Allegheny College – 3pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Friday, June 16)
Class 2A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Newport vs. South Williamsport – at Elm Park (Williamsport) – 4:30pm
Mast 2 at Bristol – 4pm
Minersville Area vs. Elk Lake – at Tunkhannock HS – 1pm
Muncy at Bald Eagle Area – 4:30pm
Penns Valley at Neshannock – 4:30pm
Moniteau vs. Sharpsville – at Allegheny College – 1pm
Laurel at Everett – 4:30pm
Greensburg CC at Cranberry – 4pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Thursday, June 15)
Class 1A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Tri Valley vs. Dock Mennonite – at North Penn HS – 4pm
Bucktail vs. Old Forge – at University of Scranton – 5pm
Glendale at Meyersdale Area – 4:30pm
Carmichaels vs. DuBois Central Catholic – at Heindl Field (DuBois) – 4pm
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Union – at Neshannock HS – 2pm
Elk County Catholic at West Branch – 4pm
Chartiers-Houston vs. Cambridge Springs – at Penn State Behrend – 4pm
Frazier vs. Claysburg-Kimmel – at Central Cambria HS – 4pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Friday, June 16)
This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Softball Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.