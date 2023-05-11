Pittsburgh Steelers helmets on the field at their NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Check out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ official 2023 NFL schedule, released on Thursday, May 11! The Steelers closed out the 2022 season with a 9-8 record, finishing third in their division.

For the 2023 season, the Steelers have the 25th hardest schedule according to ESPN.

Week 1: Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, Sept. 18, 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 24, 8:20 p.m.

Week 4: Steelers at Houston Texans, Oct. 1, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans, Nov. 2, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10: Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 12, 1 pm

Week 11: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 26, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 3, 1 p.m.

Week 14: Steelers vs. New England Patriots, Dec. 7, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 17, TBD

Week 16: Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 23, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 31, 4:05 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 7, TBD

The games in bold are being broadcasted on abc27!

The 2023 NFL season marks the 19th straight year that the Steelers will play on Monday Night Football, according to ESPN. This season will also be the first time since 1997 that the Steelers play back-to-back home games to open the season.