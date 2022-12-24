VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (WHTM) — PJM Interconnection has requested that consumers reduce their use of electricity between 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 25, due to continuing frigid weather.

PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia, is asking consumers to reduce their use of electricity, as long as their health permits.

There is an expected increase in demand for electricity due to the extremely cold weather. In order to ensure that there are adequate power supplies for all consumers, PJM is advising that electricity consumers take part in conservation steps such as:

Setting thermostats lower than usual, if health permits

Postponing the use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other times

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances

PJM stated that they are doing everything possible to keep power flowing in the region and if necessary, they may reduce voltage. They are coordinating efforts among generators, power suppliers, and local utilities.