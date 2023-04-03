CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Land Development Plan for the construction of a new Wawa food market and gas station has been proposed to The Borough of Chambersburg.

According to the submitted Land Development Plan, the proposed Wawa on 1071 Wayne Avenue is going to be 5,330 square feet in size and have 41 parking spaces, along with canopy areas to cover all six gas pumps.

Part of the plan also proposes the demolition of an existing building, which is currently occupied by Sakura Japanese restaurant, according to Deputy Borough Manager Phil Wolgemuth.

abc27 reached out to Sakura Japanese restaurant for comment, and although they declined to speak on the matter at this time; They stressed that they are still open and operational.

Back on Jan. 3, 2023, the Zoning Hearing Board approved the variances for off-street parking design standards, dumpster enclosure location, and business identification signs. According to Wolgemuth, on April 4 at 7 p.m., the Land Development Plan will be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

If the Planning and Zoning Commission recommends the proposed plan to Town Council, then the Town Council will hear the presentation on Monday, April 10.

It should be noted that if recommended to Town Council, they will have 90 days from April 4 to take action on the plan.

abc27 news reached out to Wawa for comment but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.