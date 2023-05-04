HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An original play in Harrisburg is exploring the struggles Black men and women experience with hair discrimination, showing for just one weekend at the Gamut Theatre.

“HairStory: Reclaiming Our Crown” follows a young Black journalist as she uncovers and shares these stories. The playwright and her team hopes this educates people and gives them a path to a solution.

“There were stories of trauma and triumph,” playwright Maria James-Thiaw said.

In exploring hair discrimination, James-Thiaw interviewed family, friends, and community members, ending up with a collection of stories about the role hair plays in the lives of Black men and women.

“A dear friend was fired from a job when she took her braids out and wore her afro,” James-Thiaw said. “That feels like injustice to me.”

James-Thiaw took those stories — that injustice — and turned them into art, creating the play “HairStory: Reclaiming Our Crown.”

“I call it a translation, just translating it from story to poetry,” she said.

Her poetry resonated.

“As a Black woman, these things have happened to me too,” director Roe Braddy said.

Jovoni Lewis, an actress in the play, said she also relates to the characters’ struggles.

“I did not love myself as a Black woman. I had a hard time embracing my true identity, embracing my hair,” she said.

The play’s strong social justice statement also brought people to the project.

“There’s centuries of damage that has been done,” said Mary James, president of the Harrisburg chapter of The Links Incorporated, a nonprofit helping to fund the play. “Nobody talks about what you have to go through to be accepted in the workplace as well as in schools.”

However, the play is not just about raising awareness; it is also about solutions.

“The CROWN Act is a real issue,” Braddy said. “Women of color, men of color are facing these issues of discrimination.”

The CROWN Act is a law that would ban hair discrimination in the workplace and in schools. Twenty states have passed a version, according to the Legal Defense Fund, but Pennsylvania has not. Braddy hopes this play can change that.

“When you can entertain but you can also leave the audience wondering why it’s happening, that’s real theater, that’s what changes things,” Braddy said.

For James-Thiaw, this play is also a love letter to the Black community.

“It’s my hope that other women of color, people of color, that have kinky, coily hair, would feel heard and seen,” she said.

It is a reminder that, as the cast says in the play, “Black hair is good hair.”

HairStory’s first performance is Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gamut Theatre. The show runs through the weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 and the last performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

To get tickets, visit Gamut’s website.