Pleasant and dry through the weekend

TODAY: Clearing, Mostly Sunny. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler. Lo 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 74.

A slow-moving front from yesterday is sinking south this morning and will continue to draw clouds out of the region. High pressure from Canada is building southward which will begin to clear the skies by mid-morning and deliver a mostly sunny day ahead. There will be lower humidity with temperatures in the 70s. All-in-all, a very pleasant and more September-like day. Tonight will be clear and cooler with lows in the mid-50s.

The rest of the week features pleasant and dry conditions with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Comfortably cool mornings will be followed by sunny and mild afternoons with highs in the 70s.

The upcoming weekend will be warmer, feeling more like summer with highs in the 80s. Very little rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days with only a chance for some stray showers by next Monday as a front moves through. A quiet forecast indeed! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara