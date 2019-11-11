Pleasant and mild today, cold air looms large starting Tuesday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Mild! Hi 59.

TONIGHT: Rain Showers. Lo 32.

TUESDAY: AM Snow Showers, Cold & Breezy. Hi 37. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

A surge of mild air will affect Central Pennsylvania on this Veterans Day before the cold settles in tomorrow. Expect a pleasant and warm Monday with some sun mixing with a few high clouds at times. Afternoon temperatures will peak near 60 degrees. A front will bear down on the region tonight ushering in thickening clouds and some rain showers overnight. Colder air will rush in early tomorrow morning behind this front as temperatures crash into the lower 30s. Have the winter gear ready for the middle part of the week!

Tomorrow morning will be cold as temperatures sit near the freezing mark. Any lingering rain showers could end as a period of snow showers as the cold air takes over. Little to no accumulation is expected locally. Tuesday morning will feature plenty of clouds before clearing takes place later in the day. Winds pick up behind the front and tomorrow will be a blustery and chilly day. Although the sun looks to make an appearance by the afternoon, it won’t warm things up too much. Highs tomorrow will likely stay in the 30s.

With clear skies and winds calming down a bit, tomorrow night into Wednesday morning will feature our coldest air of the season so far. Lows by Wednesday morning could reach close to record levels. Temperatures will fall to around 20 degrees! Thursday morning could also feature temperatures diving to around the 20-degree mark. Both mornings will be nearing record cold marks. Afternoon highs will be stuck in the 30s both days despite plenty of sunshine.

We begin somewhat of a milder trend by the end of the week with highs recovering into the 40s. The upcoming weekend, however, looks chilly again with daytime highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows back in the 20s. The good news? After tonight’s rain, it looks dry in the extended forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara