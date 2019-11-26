Pleasant and mild today, few showers and turning windy Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild! Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers, Becoming Windy! Hi 58. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

After yesterday reached the upper 50s with plenty of afternoon sunshine, we will get even more spoiled today. Expect another pleasant day ahead with lots of sunshine and afternoon temperatures making a run at 60 degrees! Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of a frontal system that will cross Pennsylvania tomorrow. Lows tonight will be around 40 degrees.

Changes come by Wednesday with a powerful area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes. While there will be some stray showers tomorrow, precipitation is not expected to hinder travel with generally light rainfall amounts expected. Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon on the backside of the storm with gusts to 35 mph possible through Thanksgiving Day. After a few milder days, it will turn noticeably cooler by Thursday and Black Friday with highs only in the 40s. Both days will feature a lot of sunshine, however. The biggest weather story of the next few days will be those winds. It will be rather gusty from the second half of Wednesday through most of Thursday. Thanksgiving Day parade balloons may not fly in the bigger cities along the east coast due to the high winds.

All eyes this weekend turn to a developing storm over the central part of the country. As moisture streams northward and interacts with colder air near the surface, it is possible a wintry mix could arrive by Saturday evening and continue into Saturday night. Eventually, precipitation will change over to plain rain overnight into Sunday before we potentially see precipitation end as snow flurries Sunday night. We’ll keep watching the trends. What we do know is that chilly air will stick around through early next week with highs struggling to get back to 40 degrees on Monday! The winds will return behind this storm as well for early next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara