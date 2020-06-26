Pleasant and seasonable today, stormy Saturday, hot and humid this weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Showers & T-Storms Late Night. Lo 68.

SATURDAY: 2 Rounds

SATURDAY: Hot and Humid, Scattered PM Storms. Hi 90.

Today should stay dry and as a weak ridge of high-pressure slides overhead. Expect plenty of sunshine on this Friday, just a few passing clouds at times, and dry weather. Low humidity will persist too for one more day. Highs will be in the mid-80s. The humidity will gradually increase tonight as a warm front lifts into Central PA. That front could trigger some showers and t-storms late tonight, after midnight. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.

Two rounds of showers and t-storms are possible Saturday. The first one in the morning will be due to that warm front lifting through. This looks to primarily affect northern areas and could stay north of our viewing area entirely. Even without rain tomorrow morning, clouds will be around. Depending on how long it takes for the sun to break through will determine the severity of round 2 later Saturday. Scattered showers and more t-storms will likely develop during the late afternoon and evening from a cold front. This round could feature damaging wind gusts and hail if things destabilize enough from the morning hours. It’s something we will monitoring tomorrow and will post updates as needed. Outdoor activities tomorrow will need to be watched closely.

The front gets hung up nearby on Sunday and a stray t-storm is possible as highs return to the upper 80s. Look for drier weather to start next week with more heat and humidity. Scattered showers look to return by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll keep you updated! Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara