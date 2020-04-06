Pleasant day to kick off the week, unsettled mid-week ahead…

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild! Hi 67.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 45.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 65.

After a pretty pleasant weekend, including a mild day yesterday with plenty of sunshine, the new week kicks off on a gorgeous note today. High pressure delivers a sunny, mild day ahead with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s again. As a warm front begins to set up shop just south of Central PA tonight and Tuesday, clouds will increase and there will likely be some showers that develop tomorrow. At this time, it appears most of the moisture will remain south and west of the ou region, closer to the nearly stalled boundary. Plan for a mostly cloudy and mild day tomorrow with an occasional shower.

Warmer air will sweep in for Wednesday which will allow temperatures to spike into the 70s. Weak ripples in the flow will generate some scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning and afternoon that will likely repeat on Thursday before some noticeably cooler, drier air builds in for the end of the week and weekend. It’s really the temperature difference that will determine how many or if we get any thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. At this time, nothing severe is expected but we’ll keep you posted. Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday and by Friday morning the region will plummet into the 30s!

The start of Easter weekend will feature dry weather but highs don’t look to get out of the 50s Friday or Saturday. Clouds and some moisture could arrive for Easter Sunday, so we will monitor rain chances for the big day with plenty of time to lock down that forecast. In the meantime, no day this week looks like a washout so plenty of chances exist to get outside and burn off some energy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara