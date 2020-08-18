Pleasant stretch ahead with lower humidity

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 63.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Pleasant. Hi 83.

Today will offer plenty of sunshine and less humid conditions. It will be partly cloudy and warm, but comfortable with seasonable highs in the mid-80s. Tonight will bring increasing clouds as a wave of low pressure passes to the south of Pennsylvania. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

That wave will produce some clouds early Wednesday, but sunshine will break through fairly quickly tomorrow leaving a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday looks decent too with lots of sun and comfortable temperatures. Even Friday should be dry at this point.

Heat and humidity will build back in for the weekend with highs approaching 90° again by Sunday. Our next chance for scattered thunderstorms will come Saturday afternoon and a few could re-develop Sunday. With the heat and humidity comes the return of slightly unsettled weather. We’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, enjoy the more comfortable weather this week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara