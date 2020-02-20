Pleasant stretch of weather ahead through the weekend

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Cooler. Hi 39.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 21.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 38.

A storm system affecting the Virginias and Carolinas today (with some snow!) will miss Central PA to the south but will spread some clouds northward. The sun will still show itself at times today, but overcast skies could occur for a time as well. Temperatures will be cooler today, in the upper 30s for highs. Tonight will bring clearing as Canadian high pressure slides south and kicks the southern storm out into the Atlantic. Low temperatures will be cold overnight, dipping into the upper teens and lower 20s!

High pressure moving south and east this weekend means a return flow and more warmth! Highs will rebound into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine both days. Make plans outside! The next chance for rain returns early next week with some light showers but still no major storms in sight. Enjoy the quiet!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara