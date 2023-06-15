TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 81.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 58.

FRIDAY: AM Showers, PM T-Storms. Hi 79.

Today will be a pleasant one after yesterday’s rain and wind. Expect mostly sunny skies at times with just a few fair weather clouds bubbling up this afternoon. Highs return to more seasonable levels for mid-June by climbing into the lower 80s. It will be less breezy today too. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next rain threat tomorrow. Lows will be in the 50s.

Friday features a day similar to yesterday. There will be a round of morning showers with a few t-storms in the afternoon behind the main line as another spoke of energy rotates through Central PA. The rain will be feast or famine once again tomorrow with the initial morning round not producing much. Still, convective afternoon cells have the chance to give isolated spots a decent soaking in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s Friday.

The upcoming weekend will be user-friendly for Father’s Day plans. Saturday may feature more clouds (and maybe a stray shower too), but Sunday offers plenty of sunshine with seasonable highs near 80°. It should be pretty pleasant for outdoor plans most of the weekend. Enjoy!

The outlook for next week looks very interesting for our area. A prominent ridge of high pressure develops over central Canada with a stalled low setting up somewhere between the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic states. This “Rex Block”, high pressure over low pressure, is a stalled pattern that can last several days. This Rex Block is likely to produce 1 of 2 scenarios next week. It could leave us cloudy and mostly dry with the potential for more wildfire smoke from Canada to drop south into PA (likely not as bad as last week). The other outcome could give us an easterly flow of moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and provide several days of showery weather. We are watching next week closely so stay tuned for daily updates.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara