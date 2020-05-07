Pleasant today, breezy at times, more chilly rain tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Evening Shower. Hi 63. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 45.

FRIDAY: Chilly PM Rain. Hi 56.

Skies have cleared overnight and it’s a chilly start across Central PA with some locations starting in the 30s. Expect a generally nice day ahead with plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures, and a bit of a breeze at times. A cold front will cross this evening, ushering in more chilly air for Friday and the weekend. Before the front crosses, there may be a passing shower this evening, but most backyards will stay dry. An area of low pressure will then develop along the front Friday, developing a winter-like storm with rain for most but snow on the back-side (mainly over western Pennsylvania). Wet snow could mix in for a few spots locally late-day as colder air builds in, especially over the elevations. Highs Friday will be in the mid-50s, and temperatures by Saturday morning will fall close to freezing, getting close to the record low of 32°. There will be freeze concerns especially with how far along we’ve gotten into the growing season. This air mass is rare for May. It will truly be like winter outside tomorrow and through much of Saturday.

Sharply cold air moving in aloft for Saturday may generate additional rain/snow/graupel showers. A few squalls remain possible across northwestern Pennsylvania, though the bigger story locally will be the chilly air and strong wind gusts that may exceed 35 mph during the day. By Sunday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s again, getting awfully close to the record low of 32° set back in the 1960s. We’ll have to watch for a potential freeze again in some areas as our northwestern communities may fall to freezing or slightly below. The good news is Mother’s Day itself looks dry with sunshine and more tolerable temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will be near 60°.

Early next week will continue the theme of below normal temperatures, with 50s and more rain expected by Monday. It appears a pattern change will finally take place toward the middle of next week! A little preview: We may get into the 70s by next Friday! Hang in there!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara