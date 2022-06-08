TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 82. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Showers & Storms, Mainly Overnight. Lo 66. Winds: Light.

THURSDAY: Breezy, Lower Humidity. Hi 81. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph.

A round of showers produced 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain yesterday afternoon and evening. With some clearing overnight and light winds, there can be areas of patchy fog first thing this morning. Otherwise, today is looking like a decent day with plentiful sunshine and highs back into the low 80s.

A cold front moved to our south this morning, but will return back north tonight as a new area of low pressure approaches. With this will come a swath of showers and storms that will arrive after sunset, with the heaviest action coming during the early overnight hours. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain, lightning, and some gusty winds can be expected while many of us are asleep. The good news is that things clear out quickly by daybreak Thursday although it will be breezy throughout the day. Still, Thursday and Friday will be decent days with mixed clouds and sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.

The next area of low pressure swings through Saturday, bringing rather numerous showers Saturday but it won’t be raining at all times. By Sunday, mainly dry weather returns, but another disturbance moving through aloft could spark a few showers during the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry though with comfortable weather and sunshine awaiting us early next week. No big warm up in the next week, but as we head toward the middle of next week, look for mid-80s to return.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo