TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Winds SW 5-15mph. High 68.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 50.

SATURDAY: Peeks of AM Sun, PM Mostly Cloudy & Stray Light Showers. Hi 70.

SUNDAY: Cooler and Breezy. Hi 53.

A cold front yesterday did not bring much rain to the Midstate, but gusty winds and a temperature drop quickly followed its passing during the afternoon. Temperatures are 20-30 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Sunshine is here though start to finish and that will help things feel warmer. High temperatures will be near 70°. A breeze will be around too, although not as strong as yesterday.

For Saturday a secondary front arrives. Temperatures should peek near 70° just ahead of the cold front, and only some afternoon stray showers or rumbles of thunder are possible. Behind the showers the breeze picks up too and lasts through Easter Sunday.

A cooler and breezy Sunday is in store as highs struggle to get much above 50°. This begins a cooler weather pattern with high temperatures in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday as well. A turn in temperatures is likely by the middle of next week with readings approaching the low to middle 60s, our typical daytime highs for this time of year.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso