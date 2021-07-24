Pleasant today, more humid Sunday with a few storms

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 86. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Muggy, Stray Storm Late. Lo 72. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More Humid, Stray PM T-Storms. Hi 90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

The last few days have featured a nice break from the heat and humidity. Temperatures will continue the slow upward trend though with highs back in the mid to upper 80s today. Humidity levels should stay tolerable. A warm front will cross the Mid-state tonight, bringing the return of thicker clouds, humidity, and perhaps a shower or storm late into the night.

Sunday will be hotter and much more humid. This will result in a few pop-up storms during the afternoon, although a morning storm is also possible from any overnight convection that dives into Pennsylvania. While coverage of storms looks spotty, any storm that does fire could be strong with damaging wind gusts the primary threat. A cold front will slide through tomorrow evening, ending the rain threat for at least a couple days, though it will stay hot with highs around 90.

Wednesday and Thursday of next week will feature more shower and storm chances although this will hinge on the exact placement of a nearly-stationary front. If the front is a tad further north, we’ll remain unsettled, hotter, and more humid. On the other hand, if the front trends south of us, we’ll be a tad cooler and drier. Either way, things do look dry and more comfortable by the start of next weekend with highs back into the 80s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo