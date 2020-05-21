Pleasant today, showers return tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Drizzle. Lo 54.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 67.

Winds finally died down last night and skies cleared too. Because of those factors, some patchy spots could dip into the 30s this morning. Most spots should stay at or above 40°, but the typical colder valleys may drop lower. No frost advisories are in effect at this time and widespread issues aren’t expected. Today will develop into a nice day with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs should rebound near 70° this afternoon and winds should stay fairly light too. A perfect day to get outside! Tonight will bring increasing clouds as the cut-off low to out south and west finally gets absorbed into the flow and moves eastward. Patchy drizzle will set up too. Lows will be in the 50s.

That upper-level low plaguing the Ohio Valley and the southern Appalachians with rain this week will finally begin to pick up some steam tomorrow as it turns into a progressive trough. Showers will return locally tomorrow with some isolated or widely scattered showers lingering into Saturday. The presence of east flow via a weak back-door front will slow our warm-up this weekend, but highs should stay close to normal through Memorial Day. Beyond Saturday, rain chances look slim to none going into the holiday and early next week. By the middle of next week, high temperatures could rebound even further to near 80°! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara