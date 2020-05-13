Pleasant today, unsettled but warmer for the end of the week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Not As Cool. Hi 64.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Chilly. Lo 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers. Hi 65.

After two cool days to start the week, today will bring warmer afternoon temperatures, but still below average for mid May. The chill is still around to start the day too, with lows this morning dipping into the 30s for many backyards. As a whole, it will be a pleasant day with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Tonight will stay clear and not as chilly with lows around 40°.

Clouds will move in tomorrow and there could be a few late day showers as a warm front lifts through. Highs will be in the mid-60s for Thursday. By Friday, we get into an early summer air mass with highs likely pushing 80° for the first time this year. Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front drops south into Pennsylvania. As this front stalls nearby, the threat for a few storms will last into the weekend, but the warmth we’ve all been waiting for looks to stick around…for the most part. A few stray showers could linger for our southern counties on Saturday, but most of the region should be dry. As the front lifts back to the north for Sunday, showers and t-storms return. Highs both days will be in the 70s.

An upper level low will develop along the coast Monday, which may temporarily halt the torch and bring some rain. Signs point toward another strong ridge of high pressure developing toward the middle of next week. That will likely mean more seasonable temperatures and less of a chill. Hopefully less rain too, as we have seen plenty over the last several weeks. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara