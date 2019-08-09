Pleasant weather builds in for the weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 85.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 61.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 83.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 83.
Yesterday’s front has pushed south and drier air is heading into Pennsylvania. Today will bring partly cloudy skies, falling humidity, and a bit of a breeze from the northwest. It will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. A pleasant August evening is on the way and tonight will be clear and cooler with lows in the lower 60s by tomorrow morning.
The seasonable, but lower humidity weather continues through the weekend. Sunshine will dominate Saturday and Sunday with temperatures again in the low 80s and user-friendly humidity. Enjoy!
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara