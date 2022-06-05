TODAY: Sunshine, Low Humidity. Hi 78. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 56. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Bit Warmer. Hi 82. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

The gorgeous weekend continues! High pressure will deliver another sunny day with low humidity and light winds. Highs today will top in the upper 70s…very comfortable for this time of year! With clear skies tonight, it will turn cool again with overnight lows in the 50s, perhaps a few locations dipping into the upper 40s. Monday looks pleasant too with sunshine and highs back into the low 80s.

The next cold front approaches toward mid-week, which will bring us a few showers by late in the day Tuesday. The front will be slow to exit, which means showers and storms lingering into Wednesday evening before the front crosses Wednesday night. Slightly more humid weather for mid-week will be replaced by more comfortable conditions again Thursday and Friday. Another area of low pressure could bring us showers next Saturday.

Overall, temperatures will stay quite seasonable this week. Highs will be close to 80 with overnight lows averaging in the low to mid 60s. Those waiting for the next heat wave will have to keep waiting as we don’t see a big warm up until perhaps mid-month.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo