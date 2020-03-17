Plenty of clouds today with mild temperatures, sunshine returns Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 33.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 57.

Some light showers are around this morning thanks to a dying front crossing Pennsylvania. The showers won’t last (or amount to much) but the clouds will linger through much of the day. Despite the gray forecast, temperatures will climb to near 60° this afternoon. Skies will start to clear late today, but the sun may be hard to come by. As skies clear tonight, temperatures tumble. Expect overnight lows to fall into the 30s.

Tomorrow looks spectacular if you want to take the kids outside and get some fresh air. Expect plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds move in again by evening ahead of our next rain-maker. A pretty good chunk of rain will move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The rain will be steady and heavy at times and could amount to around a half-inch. The rest of Thursday will be cloudy and mild with highs in the mid-60s.

More showers from another system will move in Thursday night and early Friday. There will be a very spring-like feel to the weather this week. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 70s with the chance for a line of storms forming ahead of a cold front. This cold front will provide much cooler and drier conditions for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 40s. While we stay inside and away from others over the next two weeks, there will be some spring weather to enjoy around the backyard. We will keep you posted.

