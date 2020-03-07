Plenty of sunshine on tap this weekend!

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 28.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 60.

The upper low that brought us rain showers and a few wet flakes yesterday is pulling away from the coast early on this Saturday. Despite a few lingering clouds to start the day, sunshine will not be hard to find. In fact, much of the day will be sunny and bright as the low exits. It will also be breezy and a bit on the chilly side. Wind gusts near 30 mph and highs in the 40s will make it feel cool at times today. Tonight will be chilly as skies will remain clear and winds back off. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

A wind shift tomorrow (more southerly) will help return the area to unseasonably warm conditions and that will last through much of next week with highs in the 60s. Sunday and Monday look like real winners as they will feature mild and dry weather. Showers return by next Tuesday and perhaps again late Wednesday. Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara