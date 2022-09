CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As of 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, there is police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland.

Image courtesy of PennDOT

There is no word at this time on what is causing the police activity, how long the highway lanes will be closed, or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.