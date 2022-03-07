AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Earl Township Police Department is asking for assistance from the public with identifying a February stabbing suspect.

Police say the man is a person of interest relating to the stabbing incident in Akron Borough on February 26, 2022. This male is to be 5’5 to 5’7 feet tall, estimated weight of 250-280lbs, has long dirty blond hair, scruffy blond beard, and has tattoos on his right arm.

If anyone is able to identify this male, contact Detective Jordan Byrnes at 717-859-1411, or by email at jbyrnes@westearlpd.org.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit a tip through the West Earl PD Crime Watch page.