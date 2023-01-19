HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were charged after their involvement in a shooting that took place in October of 2022 in Harrisburg.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Thursday, Jan. 19, Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen were charged with their involvement in a shooting that took place on Oct. 16, 2022, in the area of Linden and Shrub Streets in Harrisburg.

On Oct. 16, 2022, the Harrisburg Police responded to Linden and Shrub Streets for a report of shots fired, where an occupied vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire, police say.

According to police, there weren’t any individuals who were struck by gunfire. Video footage was used from the incident to assist in identifying the suspects involved in the shooting.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to aggravated assault, and various firearms related offenses. McMullen was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to aggravated assault. Both men are in police custody, according to police.

Harrisburg Police are asking that anyone with more information contacts them at 717-558-6900.