Police: Cumberland County mother leaves five children alone in ‘extremely deplorable conditions’

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County mother is facing charges after police found five children, all under the age of 11, home alone living in “extremely deplorable conditions.”

Officers from the West Shore Regional Police Department say they were dispatched to a residence on the 2000 Block of Rupley Road in Wormleysburg for a welfare check when they discovered the unaccompanied children.

The mother, 33-year-old Ashley Lynn Ellis, arrived shortly after and was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Ellis was transported to Cumberland County Prison with bail set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.