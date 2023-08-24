YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A former CEO of a central Pennsylvania company is accused of stealing from the business following an investigation that included the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and the York County District Attorney’s office.

State police say William Hynes, 51, stole $4.39 million while he was the CEO of United Fiber and Data.



After Hynes left the CEO position, his successor and the company’s president reported four alleged incidents of theft in Nov. 2020. According to state police, the thefts occurred from 2017 to 2019

Hynes faces two felony charges including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, and theft by deception. At his first court appearance, a judge set bail at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for November.