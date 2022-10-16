CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.

The Chambersburg Police Department is looking for the man pictured, as they believe he has information relevant to the ongoing police investigation.

If you have any information on where this person may be or who they are, please contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 264-4191.