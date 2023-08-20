HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Highspire are investigating the theft of diesel fuel that happened last Thursday, Aug.17th.

According to the police report, at around 8:35 pm a red Volvo truck tractor with a white trailer pulled into the parking lot of Public Services Edie Waste Inc., located in the 200 block of Industrial Road in Highspire. That’s when the suspect allegedly stole 60 to 80 gallons of diesel fuel.

Police are asking if anyone recognizes this truck, please contact the Highspire Police Department.