LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — At approximately 12:13 a.m. on June 25 East Lampeter Township Police responded to a single vehicle car crash on the 500 block of Willow Road.

Police arrived at the scene to find a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe rolled over on its passenger side. The car had two people inside, an 18-year-old girl from Ronks who was transported to a local hospital and a 17-year-old boy from Lancaster who was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The 18-year-old girl’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police determined that the car was going north on Willow Road when it exited the road on the east side just north of Forry Road before rolling over multiple times and coming to rest in a field.

Both of the individuals are students or recent graduates of Conestoga Valley Senior High School.

Police are not releasing the names of the involved parties due to their age and the active investigation.