One man dead after hostage situation in Manheim Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney says it appears one man shot and killed himself after a hostage situation in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

Police were called to the Sunnybrook Townhomes on Knollwood Drive at 8 p.m. Tuesday and left at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Parts of Knollwood Drive were blocked off for those twelve hours, with the exception of people leaving their homes for work.

Manheim Township Police, State Police and Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team all responded.

The coroner left the scene at around 6 a.m.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.

