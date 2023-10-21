COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating possible shots fired incidents that occurred on both Friday Night and early Saturday morning.

According to Columbia Borough Police, they received two unconfirmed reports of shots fired. In the first incident, police say a resident heard what he believed to be a single shot in the area of 2nd and Cherry Street around 8:05 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

The second incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. Police said that two people heard what they believed to be several shots in rapid succession near the 800 block of Chesnut Street.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is encouraged to contact Columbia Borough Police by calling 717-684-7735.