HARRISBURG, Pa. W(HTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg.

The shooting took place in the Hall Manor area of Harrisburg. An officer with the Harrisburg Police Department tells abc27 that one man was shot and was transported to the hospital.

Police said that the condition of the man is unknown at this time.

No word if any arrests have been made at this time.