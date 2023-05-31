LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a stabbing that occurred during the evening hours of Tuesday, May 30.

According to police, at 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 400 block of South Duke Street in the city for a report of a stabbing victim.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the victim was transported to a treatment facility and is in serious condition.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police states that they do not have anyone in custody related to the incident and that the investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

The Bureau says that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective Sergeant Ginder with the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3345.