HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash. The driver of the car struck approximately 15 lights in the center median of the road and traveled in the wrong lane of traffic.

According to the Derry Township Police Department, video shows the driver of a dark-colored Ford pickup truck strike around 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection of Ceylon Avenue. The lights were knocked down and destroyed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver drove onto the median, driving west on East Chocolate Avenue, police say.

According to police, after the driver drove over the bollard lights, the driver traveled west in the east lanes of Chocolate Avenue and approached a Schmidt’s Bakery delivery truck that was traveling east in the lane.

The Ford pickup truck veered back into the center crossover lane near the Melt Spa and then turned onto Cocoa Avenue, police say.

According to police, the truck was a dark-colored Ford pickup truck with a lighter-colored bottom trim and fender flares, chrome front bumper, and overhead amber cab lights. The vehicle should have moderate damage to the front end and possible undercarriage damage as well.

Part of the vehicle were left behind after the hit-and-run, including a running board, a Philadelphia Eagles carbon fiber front license plate, and a pair of jumper cables, police say.

The Derry Township Police Department is asking anyone who has information to contact the department at 717-534-2202.