DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Darby Township Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man who may be at special risk or harm.

Thomas Cortellessa Jr. was seen driving a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla that has a PA Registration JJL-3807.

Cortellessa Jr. was last seen in the area of 45 Industrial Highway in Delaware County on Dec. 23 at around 11:25 a.m.

Anyone who has information regarding Cortellessa Jr. is asked to contact police immediately by dialing 911 or the Upper Darby Township Police Department at (610) 734-7693.