Police: Masked suspects open fire on three Lancaster City residents

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police say two masked suspects opened fire on three Lancaster residents Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Green Street in Lancaster City where they found two victims with apparent graze wounds and a third victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Video footage was reviewed from the surrounding area and a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects approached the scene on foot and opened fire on individuals who were at a home near the middle of the block.

Police add the two suspects were described as thin males, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and white masks. It is also believed that a third, unknown individual may have fired shots at the first two suspects.

Numerous gunshots were exchanged in the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

