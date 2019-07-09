Police: Naked toddler found in woods

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County (WHTM) — State Police are investigating after a naked toddler was found alone in the woods in Lancaster County.

According to police, the 17-month-old was reported missing Monday evening. She was found hours later, after midnight, in a wooded area off of the Lancaster Pike.

Police say the child’s mother, identified as 34-year-old Angela Benedict, was under the influence of drugs and left the girl alone in the woods for three-and-a-half hours overnight.

The child was discovered naked, wearing only socks, in shallow water, close to a retention pond.

Police say the victim had minor scrapes and bug bites but no other injuries were reported. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police have charged Benedict with endangering the welfare of children.