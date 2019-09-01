Police near Pittsburgh issue Amber Alert for missing toddler

Pittsburgh, Pa. (WHTM) An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl last seen near Pittsburgh in Penn Hills.

Penn Hills Borough Police said Malani Johnson, 2, was abducted by Sharena Islam Nancy, 25.

They were last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay Drives in Penn Hills, Allegheny County.

Johnson has black hair and brown hair.

Nancy is Indian/American with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said the black 2017 Toyota Prius Nancy was driving has been recovered but she and the child are still missing.