MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are reminding residents of the importance of seatbelts and child seat safety after they responded to a rollover crash on Saturday, Nov 25.

Police said that they were dispatched to a vehicle accident with a rollover on York Road at Lititz Pike. When responders arrived, they found that two vehicles were involved,and a family of four was in the vehicle that rolled over.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police then noted that the family, including two children, all were properly restrained with seatbelts and child safety seats, which prevented what could have been a severe injury.

Police are reminding people that properly restraining your children in a properly installed car seat can save lives.

Police said if you’re a Manheim Township or Lancaster Township resident, you can call and set up an appointment to have your seat installed or checked for proper installation. You can call 717-569-6401 and request to speak with one of their car seat technicians.