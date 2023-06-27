LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is reminding residents that any kind of consumer fireworks are not allowed to be discharged within the city of Lancaster.

According to police, a city ordinance prohibits the use and discharge of consumer fireworks on streets, sidewalks, and property that is owned by the city of Lancaster. This includes all city-owned parks and public buildings.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police also say that using fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure is illegal.

Fireworks such as bottle rockets, Roman candles, rocket launchers, artillery shells, artificial satellites, and skyrockets are also not permitted in Lancaster City.

Police encourage everyone to find other ways to celebrate the holiday.