MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD), a shooting took place at the Days Inn on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, York County on Tuesday evening.

Police say they arrived at the Days Inn at around 5:30 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head and a second man shot in the leg.

Both victims were transported to WellSpan York Hospital.

The suspect was wearing a black mask and fled the area according to police.

The NYCRPD chief told abc27 that police believe the shooting was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the general public.