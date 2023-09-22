LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help locating 88-year-old Jaime Palacio, who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Palacio is a 5’8” Hispanic male who weighs about 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

He was last seen on September 22 at about 12 a.m. in the area of 500 block of East Main St, New Holland Borough, Lancaster County.

Police say he is operating a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla, bearing PA registration HRM-3454.

Anyone with information on Palacio is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the New Holland Borough PD at 717-354-4647.