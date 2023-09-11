(WHTM) — Police in Franklin County are asking for help finding a missing 8-year-old boy who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Owen Lake, 8, is described as about 4 feet tall and 75 pounds with curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and underwear.

Police say Lake was last seen accompanied by 34-year-old Julie Lake.

She is described as 5’6” and 150 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Owen Lake was last seen at about 3:15 a.m. on September 11 in the area of the 800 block of Mickey Inn Lane in Greene Township, Franklin County.

Anyone with information about Lake is asked to contact police immediately by calling 9-1-1 or by calling Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.