SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle.

According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately 9:49 a.m. on Dec. 26, the suspect was seen surveying the area around a parking lot on South Belmont Street in Spring Garden Township. The suspect then broke the drivers side window of a parked sedan before stealing a wallet and a jar of change from the sedan – the suspect then fled southbound on South Belmont Street.

The suspect was seen wearing a green hooded jacket, dark pants and multicolored shoes, according to the Spring Garden Township Police Department. The suspect was also seen riding a blue dual suspension mountain style bicycle.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to please contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department.