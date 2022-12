CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 5.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The suspect was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on foot.

The Camp Hill Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity to contact them at 717-737-1570.