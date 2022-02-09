Police searching for missing Lancaster teen considered “at risk”

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The East Lampeter Township Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Lindsay Vargas who they consider “at risk.”

Police say Vargas was last seen in the area of East Towne Mall 2090 Lincoln Hwy at 10:30 a.m. when she left her job at McDonald’s and did not return.

Police say Vargas may be in the company of a 26-year-old male operating a red Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner.

Police say they do not believe, at this time, that Vargas was abducted but say she is considered “at risk.”

Vargas is a Hispanic 17-year-old female, approximately 5’07” and 125 lbs; she was wearing a McDonald’s uniform consisting of a light blue shirt, black pants, and black shoes but may now be dressed differently.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lindsay Vargas is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.